Turkey blocks UNHCR access to Syrian refugees
UN refugee agency UNHCR has been kept from visiting asylum seekers after they were deported from Greece to Turkey, according to a leaked letter from the organisation's Athens office. UNHCR has had limited access to a Turkish refugee camp that houses Syrians who are sent from Greece under an agreement that EU leaders sealed with Turkey in March 2016.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|Jan 17
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
