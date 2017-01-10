Turkey blocks UNHCR access to Syrian ...

Turkey blocks UNHCR access to Syrian refugees

UN refugee agency UNHCR has been kept from visiting asylum seekers after they were deported from Greece to Turkey, according to a leaked letter from the organisation's Athens office. UNHCR has had limited access to a Turkish refugee camp that houses Syrians who are sent from Greece under an agreement that EU leaders sealed with Turkey in March 2016.

