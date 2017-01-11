Turkey blasts Greek court ruling on f...

Turkey blasts Greek court ruling on fugitive soldiers

15 hrs ago

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish Foreign Ministry protested Thursday a Greek court's decision not to "extradite the eight fugitive Turkish soldiers, which the Turkish government accuses of having links to the July 2016 foiled coup attempt", Anadolu agency reported. "We are protesting this decision, which prevents these individuals [a ] from appearing before an independent Turkish court," the statement read.

Turkey

