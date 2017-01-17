Turkey-Armenia peace elusive a decade after Hrant Dink murder
Protesters hold placards reading "We all are Hrant, we all are Armenians" in Istanbul yesterday during the trial of 35 suspects in the assassination Hrant Dink. Ten years after journalist Hrant Dink was shot dead in Istanbul, Armenians and Turks have still not achieved the reconciliation of which he dreamt.
