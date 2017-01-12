Turkey agrees to help Gaza with electricity crisis
Turkey has agreed to send fuel to Gaza to help deal with the electricity shortage in the enclave, senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced on Saturday. Haniyeh was quoted by Channel 2 News as having said that Turkey responded to his request to send large amounts of diesel fuel to Gaza in order to operate the region's sole power plant.
