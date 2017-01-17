Three detained over PKK attack in Turkey's Diyarbak r
Three people were detained in conneciton to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party bomb attack in the southeastern province of Diyarbak r, as the death toll of the Jan. 16 attack rose to four. Four police officers were killed and two others were wounded on Jan. 16 in a PKK bomb attack targeting an armored police vehicle in Diyarbak r's Sur district.
