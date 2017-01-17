'There is hope' for Turkey-US relatio...

'There is hope' for Turkey-US relations under Trump

Despite being "tested" by problems and "misperceptions," Turkey-U.S. relations are "not irretrievable" and could be fixed under the presidency of Donald Trump, according to Stephen Hadley, a former U.S. National Security Advisor, speaking after top-level talks in Ankara on Jan. 17. Hadley, an advisor to former U.S. President George W. Bush and currently the executive vice-chair of the Atlantic Council, said improving bilateral relations with Turkey was in the interests of the U.S. in order to "reassert and reengage" in the Middle East. Hadley also said he believed that if the Trump administration takes the opportunity to address Turkish concerns, Turkey would give a "real response."

