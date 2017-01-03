The Latest: Turkish tourism professionals march to nightclub
Turkey's state-run news ... . The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in the colours of the flag of Turkey on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 the day after an assailant killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrati... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|22 hr
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Dec 29
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC