The Latest: Turkish operations slowing down in north Syria
Turkey's defense minister says Ankara's military operations in northern Syria have slowed down to avoid civilian casualties in a push for the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab. Fikri Isik also accused the United States of what he called a "sincerity problem" in assisting Turkish forces and limiting the aid to a 20-kilometer zone.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|13 hr
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
