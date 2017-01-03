The Latest: Turkish operations slowin...

The Latest: Turkish operations slowing down in north Syria

21 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Turkey's defense minister says Ankara's military operations in northern Syria have slowed down to avoid civilian casualties in a push for the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab. Fikri Isik also accused the United States of what he called a "sincerity problem" in assisting Turkish forces and limiting the aid to a 20-kilometer zone.

Turkey

