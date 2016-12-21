The Latest: Turkey says attacker's fi...

The Latest: Turkey says attacker's fingerprints found

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says authorities have obtained the fingerprints and a basic description of the gunman who attacked an Istanbul nightclub attack and are close to identifying him. Speaking to reporters Monday after a weekly Cabinet meeting, Kurtulmus also confirmed that eight people had been detained in connection to the attack.

Turkey

