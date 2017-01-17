The Latest: Turkey premier confirms attackera s arrest
Turkey's prime minister has confirmed that the gunman who carried out the deadly New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub has been detained. Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara on Tuesday that the man was being questioned by police and expressed hope that the interrogation would unveil the "forces" behind the attack, which killed 39 people.
