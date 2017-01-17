The Latest: Turkey premier confirms a...

The Latest: Turkey premier confirms attackera s arrest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Turkey's prime minister has confirmed that the gunman who carried out the deadly New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub has been detained. Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara on Tuesday that the man was being questioned by police and expressed hope that the interrogation would unveil the "forces" behind the attack, which killed 39 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkish army pisses pants in al bab 12 min mr large 1
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) 21 hr Oruc Selcuk 59
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11) Jan 12 Koko 68
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Jan 6 Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Jan 5 Tyson Chicken Farm 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC