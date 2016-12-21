The Latest: Police look for clues at ...

The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul shooting scene

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Heavily armed police are blocking the snowy street in front of Istanbul's Reina nightclub, where a gunman killed at least 39 people and wounded almost 70 hours earlier. The entrance is covered with blue plastic sheeting below a Turkish flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) 21 hr fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Sat Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Fri Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Dec 30 Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Dec 29 mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC