The Latest: Many nationalities among wounded in Turkey
Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Policies says foreigners are among the wounded in the attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left at least 39 dead and nearly 70 wounded. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said: "There are many different nationalities, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya and citizens of other nations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|23 hr
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Thu
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC