The Latest: Lebanon bids farewell to Istanbul victims
Hundreds attended emotional funerals held Tuesday for two of the victims, Haykal Mousallem and Elias Wardini. A third victim, Rita Shami, will be laid to rest Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Tue
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Dec 29
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC