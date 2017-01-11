The Latest: Jonson: Assad should run in vote to resolve war
Britain's foreign minister says Syrian President Bashar Assad should be permitted to run for election as part of a "democratic resolution" of the civil war in the Mideast nation. Boris Johnson, speaking on Thursday to the international relations committee at the House of Lords, described Britain's position on Syria has been "catastrophic."
