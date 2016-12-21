The Latest: Canadian among dead Istan...

The Latest: Canadian among dead Istanbul nightclub attack: Turkish media report says

21 hrs ago

A Turkish media report says at least seven Saudi nationals and four Iraqis were among the 39 people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack. The private Dogan news agency said Sunday the dead also included two Indians, two Tunisians and one victim each from Canada, Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Belgium.

Turkey

