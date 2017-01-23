Tanzania seeks Turkish loan for railway, Erdogan raises cleric's network
Jan 23 Tanzania on Monday asked for a loan from state-owned Export Credit Bank of Turkey to help finance a stretch of a new railway it hopes will help it open up east Africa's hinterland and compete with neighbouring Kenya as a trade hub. Tanzania wants to construct a 2,561 km standard gauge railway connecting its main port of Dar es Salaam to land-locked neighbours, including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Rwanda and Uganda.
