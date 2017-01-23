Tanzania seeks Turkish loan for railw...

Tanzania seeks Turkish loan for railway, Erdogan raises cleric's network

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 23 Tanzania on Monday asked for a loan from state-owned Export Credit Bank of Turkey to help finance a stretch of a new railway it hopes will help it open up east Africa's hinterland and compete with neighbouring Kenya as a trade hub. Tanzania wants to construct a 2,561 km standard gauge railway connecting its main port of Dar es Salaam to land-locked neighbours, including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Rwanda and Uganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkish army runs away 5 hr Mkz6 2
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... Jan 20 Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Jan 20 TURKS RSAVAGES 11
UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU... Jan 20 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
turkish army pisses pants in al bab Jan 17 Mkz6 2
Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10) Jan 17 Mean Spirits 102
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) Jan 17 Mkz6 60
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC