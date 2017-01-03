Syria's opposition says at least 43 k...

Syria's opposition says at least 43 killed in Azaz blast

13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

At least 43 people were killed when a car bomb ripped through the center of a busy commercial district of a rebel-held Syrian town along the Turkish border, damaging buildings and leaving rescue workers searching for survivors amid the wreckage, activists and rescue workers said. The explosion went off early Saturday afternoon outside a local court house and security headquarters operated by the opposition fighters who control the town, resident and activist Saif Alnajdi told The Associated Press from Azaz.

