Syrian refugees may offer chances for Turkey's tourism industry
The Turkish international tourism business has suffered badly due to regional political developments. The unrest and civil war in neighboring countries including Iraq and Syria have had a spillover effect on Turkey, which as a tourist destination is no longer perceived to be as safe as it once was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army runs away
|Sat
|mr large
|1
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC