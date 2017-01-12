Syrian General: Turkey Not Determined...

Syrian General: Turkey Not Determined to Urge Terrorist Groups to End Fight

A Syrian army general and military expert underlined that sponsors of terrorist groups, including Turkey, are not after ending hostilities in Syria, looking at truce as a chance to regroup their mercenaries. Brigadier General Salim Harba said that terrorist groups are not willing to adhere to ceasefire due to some reasons.

Turkey

