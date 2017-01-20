Syria rebels have few options after A...

Syria rebels have few options after Aleppo fall, Trump rise, Assad's Russia propping, Turkey pivot

Syrian rebels are sending more than a dozen representatives next week to the capital of Kazakhstan for talks with government representatives, the first such negotiations between the two sides in a year. But the loss of Aleppo, the election of Donald Trump and the pivot of Turkey toward Russia has left the opposition with very little room to maneuver.

