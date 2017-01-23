Students' project awarded in US after...

Students' project awarded in US after rejection by Turkish science body

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A science project prepared by Turkish high school students has received a prestigious award in the U.S. after being rejected by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey , DoAYan News Agency has reported. With the help of their chemistry teacher GA1 4lay Demirci, two students at a private high school in the southern province of Antalya, Mehmet Can Dursun and A rfan Efe Boztepe, prepared a project that aimed to heal wounds 30 percent faster with nanofibers formed by the shells of crabs and shrimps.

Turkey

