Slain Turkish journalist Ugur Mumcu commemorated on 24th anniversary of murder
UAYur Mumcu, one of Turkey's most prominent investigative journalists, was commemorated on the 24th anniversary of his killing on Jan. 24, with questions remaining as to who was responsible for his death. "Who were among those killers that pulled the trigger of the gun? Who are the real perpetrators? A promise has been given to find them but none of those promises have been kept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army runs away
|Mon
|Mkz6
|2
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC