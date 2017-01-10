Russian lower house ratifies Turkish ...

Russian lower house ratifies Turkish Stream deal with Ankara

Read more: Trend

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has ratified an agreement with Ankara on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Sputnik International reported. An explanatory note accompanying the ratification explains that reduced transit risks and Gazprom's contractual obligations to supply Turkey and the EU with gas after 2019 were the driving forces behind the feasibility of the project.

Turkey

