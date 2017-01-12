Russia, Turkey Sign Agreement To Ensure Flight Safety Over Syria
Russia's defense ministry said on January 12 that it signed an agreement with the Turkish army to ensure flight safety over embattled Syria. The ministry said that the memorandum lays the groundwork for coordination between the two countries' air forces to "prevent accidents involving planes and drones" in Syrian air space.
