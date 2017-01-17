Russia and Turkey in joint air strikes on IS in northern Syria
Russia and Turkey have conducted joint air strikes against an Islamic State group's stronghold in northern Syria, according to the Russian military. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/russia-and-turkey-in-joint-air-strikes-on-is-in-northern-syria-35378128.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35378127.ece/94cc1/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-abb20732-803f-4419-ae0a-181141f24239_I1.jpg People walk next to a destroyed building in the once rebel-held Shaar neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria Russia and Turkey have conducted joint air strikes against an Islamic State group's stronghold in northern Syria, according to the Russian military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC