Rouhani calls for close Iran-Turkey co-op to serve Mideast interests

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that it is essential for Iran and Turkey to expand ties in line with effort to serve the long term interests of the Middle East region. "I hope we would be able to eradicate terrorism through cooperation between the Iranian and Turkish governments in order to help the regional people feel more peace," he said in a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

