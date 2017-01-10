Rocket attack on Turkish police HQ wh...

Rocket attack on Turkish police HQ where ISIS gunman held

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Pictured: Rocket which smashed into office of Turkish President Erdogan's party minutes after failed attack on police HQ where ISIS massacre suspect detained Militants fired a missile at the police headquarters - where the ISIS suspect accused of killing 39 in a New Year's nightclub attack is detained - but missed the target. A second rocket pierced the wall of an office belonging to the ruling Justice and Development Party party, piercing the wall, but it did not explode.

News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... 15 hr Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 15 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 11
UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU... 15 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
turkish army pisses pants in al bab Jan 17 Mkz6 2
Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10) Jan 17 Mean Spirits 102
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) Jan 17 Mkz6 60
turks tell erdogan you buy liras Jan 17 mr large 1
