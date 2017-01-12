Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 captured
In this file photo obtained Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017, a man believed to be the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub, films himself as he wanders nearby to Istanbul's Taksim square. Survivors of the massacre at a Turkish nightclub describe an hour of pure terror and how they escaped, by feigning death, rappelling to the sea, or hiding anywhere they could find.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Oruc Selcuk
|59
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC