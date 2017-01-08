Quake risk for Japanese-French nuclea...

Quake risk for Japanese-French nuclear plant in Turkey underestimated to keep costs down, sources...

Japanese research firms commissioned by the government have given a questionably low estimate for the maximum shaking from earthquakes that could affect a nuclear power plant in Turkey being built by a Japanese-French joint venture, sources said Saturday. The assumed "peak ground acceleration" - ground motion caused by an earthquake - for the plant in the Black Sea province of Sinop in quake-prone Turkey is estimated at a significantly lower level than that for Japanese power plants in a possible attempt to reduce the construction cost, the sources said.

Turkey

