Property sales stabilized in 2016 in Turkey amid sharp fall in foreign interest
House sales in Turkey increased in a modest trend by 4 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year reaching 1.3 million, although sales to foreigners dropped sharply, according to a fresh data from the Turkish Statistics Institute . Sales to foreigners declined by 20.3 percent compared to the previous year, dropping to 18,189.
