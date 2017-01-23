Pro-Al Qaeda ideologue criticizes joint bombings by Russia and Turkey in Syria
On Jan. 18, Russia announced that it carried out joint air raids with Turkey against Islamic State positions in and around Al Bab, Syria. Turkey and its allies have been leading the fight on the ground as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which seized significant territory from the so-called caliphate in northern Syria last year.
