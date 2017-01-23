PM to meet President Erdogan in Turkey
Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Downing Street has announced. A Number 10 spokesman said that Mrs May was likely to fly direct to Ankara from the US, where she is meeting President Donald Trump on Friday.
