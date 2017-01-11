Over 5,000 Turks filed complaints at the European Court of Human Rights last year

More than 5,300 Turks have filed complaints before the European Court of Human Rights over their government's purge following a failed coup last July, the president of the court said Thursday. The 5,363 cases filed by Turkish nationals in connection with the post-putsch crackdown constituted over 10 percent of all the claims filed before the court in 2016, Guido Raimondi told reporters in Strasbourg, where the court is based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.