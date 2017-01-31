Opposition HDP lawmakers arrested in ...

Opposition HDP lawmakers arrested in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party lawmakers from the eastern province of Kars and southern province of Adana were arrested on Jan. 31, becoming the latest members of Turkey's third-largest party to be incarcerated. HDP Adana lawmaker Meral Dan s Bestas and Kars lawmaker and the party spokesperson Ayhan Bilgen were arrested as part of a terror probe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edrogans claim on Greek islands 12 hr Mkz6 5
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... 12 hr Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... Mon Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! Mon TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Jan 28 andet1987 12
FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI... Jan 27 FILOTIMO 1
turkish army runs away Jan 23 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC