Opposition HDP lawmakers arrested in Turkey
Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party lawmakers from the eastern province of Kars and southern province of Adana were arrested on Jan. 31, becoming the latest members of Turkey's third-largest party to be incarcerated. HDP Adana lawmaker Meral Dan s Bestas and Kars lawmaker and the party spokesperson Ayhan Bilgen were arrested as part of a terror probe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
