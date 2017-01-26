One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northern Syria operations
One Turkish soldier was killed and five others were wounded on Jan. 25 during the ongoing Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Specialized sergeant Kerem Cal skanc was killed in clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants in the al-Bab and Kabr al Mukri regions of northern Syria at around 5 p.m. on the 155th day of the operation.
