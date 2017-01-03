One militant killed in armed clash at police HQ in Turkey's Gaziantep
One militant was killed and one police officer was heavily wounded on Jan. 10 in an armed clash that erupted at the police headquarters in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, private broadcaster CNN TA1 4rk has reported. Consecutive gunfire was heard after an unidentified militant attempted to enter the police headquarters at around 3.30 p.m., as a police officer prevented the militant from entering the building and responded with fire.
