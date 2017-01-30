One killed, two wounded in armed attack in Istanbul restaurant
One person was killed and two others were wounded after being shot in a restaurant in Istanbul's Beykoz district on Jan. 30, DoAYan News Agency has reported. The attacker randomly opened fire on a customer in the restaurant, who was allegedly the murderer of the attacker's father 12 years ago.
