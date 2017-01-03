Obama offers Turkey's Erdogan condole...

Obama offers Turkey's Erdogan condolences on nightclub attack - White House

19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences for those killed and wounded in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on Dec 31 for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, the White House said in a statement. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, May 16, 2013.

