Obama offers Turkey's Erdogan condolences on nightclub attack - White House
President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences for those killed and wounded in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on Dec 31 for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, the White House said in a statement. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, May 16, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Tue
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Dec 29
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC