Newmarket family adopts stray dog in Turkey
Meet Cuma, the one-year-old puppy adopted from Turkey by the Newmarket family who fell in love with her. Practice Nurse Shelley Birnie, 43, saw many stray dogs while on holiday with her family in Dalaman, Turkey, in October 2016.
