Newmarket family adopts stray dog in ...

Newmarket family adopts stray dog in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cambridge Evening News

Meet Cuma, the one-year-old puppy adopted from Turkey by the Newmarket family who fell in love with her. Practice Nurse Shelley Birnie, 43, saw many stray dogs while on holiday with her family in Dalaman, Turkey, in October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Tue PKK War Crimes 4
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Tue cappadocia balloo... 56
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Jan 6 Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Jan 5 Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) Jan 5 Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Jan 3 Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC