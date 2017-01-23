NATO is a terror organization, says A...

NATO is a terror organization, says AKP deputy Tayyar

A ruling Justice and Development Party deputy has declared that NATO is a "terror organization," saying the alliance has become a "structure threatening Turkey." In an interview with pro-government daily Milat, AKP Gaziantep deputy Samil Tayyar claimed that NATO had "always been involved in activities targeting Turkey" since its establishment.

Turkey

