NATO is a terror organization, says AKP deputy Tayyar
A ruling Justice and Development Party deputy has declared that NATO is a "terror organization," saying the alliance has become a "structure threatening Turkey." In an interview with pro-government daily Milat, AKP Gaziantep deputy Samil Tayyar claimed that NATO had "always been involved in activities targeting Turkey" since its establishment.
Read more at Turkish Daily News.
