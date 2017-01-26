May faces backlash for refusing to co...

May faces backlash for refusing to condemn Trump ban on refugees

Theresa May has faced a furious backlash after she refused to condemn Donald Trump's widely criticised ban on refugees entering the United States. After initially dodging questions about her views on the controversial move, the Prime Minister then insisted it was up to America to devise its own policy.

