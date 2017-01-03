Majority of Turkey braces for cold snap breezing from the west
The majority of the country is bracing for cold weather that is expected to be effective over the weekend as the meteorology directorate warned of "extreme cold snap" that will drop the temperature 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal normal. In a statement issued on Jan. 6, the office said the northwestern parts of Turkey would be the first to be hit by the cold breezes, and as of Jan. 7, the Marmara, Aegean, Western Black Sea, Western Anatolia and Central Anatolian provinces of the country will start experiencing the negative effects of the cold weather.
