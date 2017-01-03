Majority of Turkey braces for cold sn...

Majority of Turkey braces for cold snap breezing from the west

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The majority of the country is bracing for cold weather that is expected to be effective over the weekend as the meteorology directorate warned of "extreme cold snap" that will drop the temperature 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal normal. In a statement issued on Jan. 6, the office said the northwestern parts of Turkey would be the first to be hit by the cold breezes, and as of Jan. 7, the Marmara, Aegean, Western Black Sea, Western Anatolia and Central Anatolian provinces of the country will start experiencing the negative effects of the cold weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 16 hr Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Thu Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) Thu Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Jan 3 Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 9
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC