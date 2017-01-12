Maintenance stems clashes over Syrian...

Maintenance stems clashes over Syrian capital water source

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Maintenance workers arrived in Syria's rebel-held valley near Damascus Friday to fix the water facility there, signalling an end to the violent standoff that has dried out the capital for weeks and threatened a fragile cease-fire, activists and the government said. For days, negotiations stalled, failing to restore the water flow to the capital restricted since Dec. 22 and to end a government offensive there to uproot rebels in control of the area for years.

Turkey

