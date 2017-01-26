Lindsay Lohan Returns to Instagram After Peaceful Meeting With President of Turkey
After deleting all of her tweets and Instagram posts earlier this year, the 30-year-old actress has returned to social media with a pair of snapshots detailing her recent meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey. "What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home," Lohan wrote alongside a photo of the Turkish president and his wife.
