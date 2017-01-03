Kurdish Group Believed to Be Behind I...

Kurdish Group Believed to Be Behind Izmir Car Bomb Attack

A policeman and a court worker were killed in a bomb and gun attack in the Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday. BBC News reports that two attackers were also killed in the attack, and a third is still being sought.

Turkey

