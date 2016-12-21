Israel to bring back body of teen kil...

Israel to bring back body of teen killed in Turkey terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel will bring back the body of a teenage girl, killed in Sunday's terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub, from the Arab town of Tira. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced that his ministry will arrange to bring back the body of Lian Zaher Hassan, 19. Hassan was killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the exclusive Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revelers were celebrating the New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Sun fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Sat Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Fri Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Dec 30 Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Dec 29 mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,323

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC