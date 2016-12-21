Israel to bring back body of teen killed in Turkey terror attack

Israel will bring back the body of a teenage girl, killed in Sunday's terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub, from the Arab town of Tira. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced that his ministry will arrange to bring back the body of Lian Zaher Hassan, 19. Hassan was killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the exclusive Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revelers were celebrating the New Year.

