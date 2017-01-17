Iraq wont accept PKK to use Iraqi land to attack Turkey: Iraqi PM
Iraq will not accept the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party to use Iraqi land to attack Turkey, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Jan. 3, a day before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m's visit to Iraq. "We cannot accept the PKK's use of Iraqi land to launch attacks against Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Tue
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Dec 29
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC