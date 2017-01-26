In Turkey, five children abandoned in front of prison as mother detained
A video shared on Monday on social media shows five children left alone in tears in front of Sincan Prison in Ankara after their mother was detained while they were visiting their father in prison. "Leaving children alone in such a situation is against the Convention on the Rights of the Child and all related laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC