Impossible not talk about Turkey's founding figures, says education minister

Turkish Education Minister Ismet Y lmaz has responded to criticisms about the content of a new draft curriculum that has drawn reactions over its coverage of Turkey's founding fathers, saying it was impossible not to talk about the figures in the new program. Speaking at the Ankara Science High School on Jan. 20, Y lmaz said it was impossible not to talk about Ismet Inonu, the Turkish Republic's second president and founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's right-hand man, in the curriculum.

