How Turkey's Erdogan Might Get Still More Power: QuickTake Q&A
With Turkey's parliament having approved on Saturday a package of constitutional amendments, voters will now get a say in whether to formally switch the center of executive power to the office of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and abolish the job of prime minister. Since becoming president in 2014, Erdogan has taken steps to transform what had been a mostly ceremonial post into what his opponents say is becoming the seat of one-man rule.
